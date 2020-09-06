 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Widow sues Mini-Cassia jail, others in husband's death
1 comment
alert top story

Widow sues Mini-Cassia jail, others in husband's death

{{featured_button_text}}
Mini-Cassia Criminal Justice Center

The Mini-Cassia Criminal Justice Center is seen June 25 in Burley.

 Laurie Welch

BURLEY — The widow of a Rupert man who died at the Mini-Cassia jail has filed a lawsuit.

Thomas Rettew, 38, died Jan. 17, 2019, at a hospital after he ingested methamphetamine before his arrest. The suit says jail staff failed to check on him for 95 minutes after he was put in a holding cell to detox.

The suit was filed Aug. 4 through the Wood Law Group in Idaho Falls, against the Mini-Cassia Criminal Justice Center, Minidoka County, Cassia County, Steve Jensen, Kevin Dillon, David Wells, Darwin Johnson, Laine Mansfield, Reginald Balliola, David Hirsch and John Does I-X.

The lawsuit says if the jail’s night staff would have checked on Rettew as they were required to do, they would have seen his medical distress. The jail staff was required to check on him every 15 minutes while detoxing.

Almost two hours after staff saw Rettew having a seizure, 911 was called. He was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

The lawsuit says that some staff later denied knowing Rettew was detoxing despite real-time audio recordings where those employees advised others on duty about his condition.

The defendants were made aware of the results of a task force investigation on the incident, court documents say, but took no steps to correct, reprimand or discharge anyone involved and that jail employees were not trained adequately in properly caring for the serious medical needs of inmates. The suit also says evidence was wrongfully destroyed, concealed or falsified afterward.

The defendants responded to the complaint Thursday denying most points in the lawsuit saying the plaintiffs do not have a viable civil rights claim and that any damages are Rettew’s fault.

The response also claims that Rettew’s injuries existed before the incident.

A trial date has not been set.

Another lawsuit

Another lawsuit in U.S. District Court was filed against the jail, two counties and other defendants earlier this year after Stephanie Lynn King Eads, 44, the mother of three who had a recent hand amputation died Jan. 24 in her cell.

A trial date is not set yet in that case.

1 comment
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News