Principals propose hybrid plan for class schedules to protect tech center access

BURLEY — A group of Cassia County high school principals and other leaders has formulated a plan that protects Cassia Regional Technical Center opportunities for all students, after the school district’s board opted to move to a seven-period schedule for all high schools next fall.

The board asked principals and counselors at the schools to work together to find a way to implement the change.

+2 Parents outside Burley worry schedule shift will limit access to tech center Parents of some students in rural parts of Cassia County are worried a schedule change will keep their children from having equal access to classes at Cassia Regional Technical Center in Burley.

Parents of students in high schools outside of Burley were concerned the schedule shift would inhibit opportunities for their students to attend the Burley classes. Students at Declo, Oakley and Raft River high schools travel at least twice a week to the Burley tech center for the dual credit classes. If they shift to seven classes every day, the time involved to travel to and from the tech center would be prohibitive.

Cassia County School District spokeswoman Debbie Critchfield said Friday the leadership group has come up with a plan where there will be a seven-period schedule in Burley and an A/B block schedule in Declo, Oakley and Raft River.

The tech center could work to accommodate both schedules, she said.

The recommendation will go to the board on Feb. 18, and the board will make the final decision.

