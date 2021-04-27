Meat packaging employee takes plea deal in aggravated assault case

BURLEY — An employee at a meat packaging company who police say threatened a coworker with a pipe wrench changed his plea to guilty on Tuesday.
Under a plea agreement Zachary Lee Ford pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated assault. The enhancement penalty and misdemeanor battery charge were dismissed under the agreement. The prosecutor may request restitution, according to court records.
The case had been set for trial on Wednesday.
A sentencing hearing was set at 2:30 p.m. June 7 in Cassia County District Court.
Police said Ford was charged after an altercation with another employee where he grabbed a wrench and held it over the worker’s head like he was going to hit him with it. Another coworker broke up the fight. Police said Ford then stepped outside the workplace and came back in holding a knife and again tried to provoke a fight with the employee. He then rushed the worker and punched him in the face, according to court records.
March crime report: Attempted murder, drugs found by child, 'borrowed' stolen vehicle and more
Did you miss any crime and court news from last month? Here's a collection of the crime reports, notable arrests and important court hearings to make sure you know what's going on.
Arterburn was charged in June 2019 after police said he sexually abused a child multiple times in 2013 while he babysat the child and their siblings.
A man who was stabbed nine times during a birthday party told officers Casas-Ingas attacked him.
Duncan had been diagnosed with stage IV brain cancer.
A Black Lives Matter organizer in Boise who is a former university professor was injured this week during his arrest by police in Boise who said they believed he was involved in the vandalism of an Abraham Lincoln statue.
A Rupert man was arrested in Ammon on March 17 after he reportedly broke into a home and left a stash of meth that was later found by a child.
For the first time ever, a member of Tammy Daybell’s family will speak on television about Tammy’s death.
A Boise man has been arrested in connection with the February vandalism of a statue of Abraham Lincoln.
A former Twin Falls nurse who admitted to helping a Colorado rancher cover up the killing of his fiancee was released on parole after receiving a reduced sentence.
District Judge Steven Boyce ruled in favor of a motion to allow the special prosecutor to bring an out-of-state attorney onto the Chad Daybell case.
Supporters say Bundy was being “tortured” in jail. Police said “It was totally his decision not to cooperate."
A man who was shot and killed during what authorities believe was a sidewalk robbery attempt near Boise State University has been identified.
Bundy denied sending a crowd to protest at a judge's house and said “circumstances are pretty miserable” in the Ada County jail.
Two men have been charged with first-degree murder after police said they shot and killed someone during a sidewalk robbery near the Boise State University campus late Monday night.
The dairy has more than 1,000 head of cattle and has wastewater lagoons adjacent to the Milner-Gooding Canal, which flows to the Malad River and on to the Snake and Columbia Rivers.
Bundy didn't appear in the courtroom because he was protesting outside the building instead, apparently angry in part over mask requirements put in place during the coronavirus pandemic.
After a year-long hiatus, jury trials in some counties have now resumed, with social-distancing protocols in place. But Idaho's court system is facing a backlog of cases that will take some time to get through.
Scaggs pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor charge just prior to his sentencing.
Officials with the Idaho State Police say they’ve located a person of interest in connection with a hit-and-run accident in Caldwell that killed a pedestrian.
Unsealed court documents paint a more detailed picture of the allegations levied against a Boise woman who participated in the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.
A Filer man will serve 24 years in federal prison after sending an undercover FBI agent photos of himself sexually abusing a 4-year-old child.
An Idaho man faces federal charges after authorities say he hacked into the computers of a Georgia city and Atlanta area medical clinics.
When officers attempted to arrest Murphy on Wednesday, they identified themselves outside his Minidoka County home and he fled.
A man was arrested and charged with grand theft after he told police he borrowed a vehicle from a Burley car lot— but planned to return it.
A Boise woman has become the third Idaho resident to be arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.
BOISE – A 31-year-old Filer man has been sentenced to three years in federal prison for possessing child pornography, Acting U.S. Attorney Raf…
BURLEY — A Minidoka County man was arrested and charged with murdering his wife, Whitney Murphy, in 2014.
A man authorities say vandalized a Spokane, Washington, synagogue last month pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Tuesday.
A jury trial for a man charged in the 1995 death of a Burley teen has been set for May 10 after being delayed twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.