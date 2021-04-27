 Skip to main content
Meat packaging employee takes plea deal in aggravated assault case
Meat packaging employee takes plea deal in aggravated assault case

Zachary Lee Ford

Ford

BURLEY — An employee at a meat packaging company who police say threatened a coworker with a pipe wrench changed his plea to guilty on Tuesday.

Under a plea agreement Zachary Lee Ford pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated assault. The enhancement penalty and misdemeanor battery charge were dismissed under the agreement. The prosecutor may request restitution, according to court records.

The case had been set for trial on Wednesday.

A sentencing hearing was set at 2:30 p.m. June 7 in Cassia County District Court.

Police said Ford was charged after an altercation with another employee where he grabbed a wrench and held it over the worker’s head like he was going to hit him with it. Another coworker broke up the fight. Police said Ford then stepped outside the workplace and came back in holding a knife and again tried to provoke a fight with the employee. He then rushed the worker and punched him in the face, according to court records.

