3 charged with attempted murder at Cassia County home

Castro-Ibarra arrived at the home with Goddard an hour later in a vehicle, according to records.

Witnesses said that Soto-Rodriquez went outside and got the gun from Castro Ibarra and shot at the house before both went inside. The two men found the man Soto Rodriquez had been fighting with earlier in his porch bedroom and they both punched the man.

Soto Rodriquez fired the gun at the man, according to court records.

Cassia County Sheriff George Warrell said the man was not hit by a bullet but he was injured from the beating.

Court records say he was taken to the hospital.

The two men returned to vehicle, which had been turned around by Goddard and had the engine running. Goddard was in the driver’s seat, according to reports.

The vehicle was stopped by officers at 650 E. Idaho Highway 81 with the three suspects inside. Rodriguez was taken to the hospital after he complained of injuries.

Deputies recovered a pistol magazine and spent pistol casing from a .38-caliber pistol.

All three were arraigned in Cassia County Magistrate Court on Monday and are set for preliminary hearings at 9 a.m. Feb. 19.

