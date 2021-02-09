 Skip to main content
3 charged with attempted murder at Cassia County home
3 charged with attempted murder at Cassia County home

BURLEY — Three Magic Valley people are charged with attempted first-degree murder after a fight at a Cassia County residence ended in gunfire on Saturday.

Jesus Soto-Rodriguez

Jesus Soto-Rodriguez

Jesus Soto-Rodriguez, 24, of Burley, and Martin J. Castro-Ibarra, 25, of Wendell, and Kiresten Marie D. Goddard, 37, of Wendell, were all charged with felony counts of attempted first-degree murder and burglary.

Martin J. Castro-Ibarra

Martin J. Castro-Ibarra

Soto-Rodriguez and Castro Ibarra were also charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

Kiresten Marie D. Goddard

Kiresten Marie D. Goddard

Soto-Rodriguez was also charged with the unlawful discharge of a weapon at an occupied house.

Castro-Ibarra and Goddard were charged with aiding and abetting a firearm discharge at a house and evidence destruction, alteration or concealment.

According to court records, Cassia County Sheriff Office deputies responded at 2:30 a.m. to a report of a fight and shots fired at a residence at 460 South 650 East, where several people lived.

Deputies were told that Soto-Rodriquez had been drinking and starting fights with people who lived at the home. He got into an altercation with a man and they began fighting in the backyard and other people at the house broke them up. Soto-Rodriquez went to his bedroom and someone else at the home heard him make a phone call to Castro-Ibarra, who lives in Wendell, and tell him to come get him and bring a gun.

Castro-Ibarra arrived at the home with Goddard an hour later in a vehicle, according to records.

Witnesses said that Soto-Rodriquez went outside and got the gun from Castro Ibarra and shot at the house before both went inside. The two men found the man Soto Rodriquez had been fighting with earlier in his porch bedroom and they both punched the man.

Soto Rodriquez fired the gun at the man, according to court records.

Cassia County Sheriff George Warrell said the man was not hit by a bullet but he was injured from the beating.

Court records say he was taken to the hospital.

The two men returned to vehicle, which had been turned around by Goddard and had the engine running. Goddard was in the driver’s seat, according to reports.

The vehicle was stopped by officers at 650 E. Idaho Highway 81 with the three suspects inside. Rodriguez was taken to the hospital after he complained of injuries.

Deputies recovered a pistol magazine and spent pistol casing from a .38-caliber pistol.

All three were arraigned in Cassia County Magistrate Court on Monday and are set for preliminary hearings at 9 a.m. Feb. 19.

An Idaho man whose photograph was included on a federal list of those considered “persons of interest” in the Jan. 6 siege of the U.S. Capitol has been jailed in Boise, the Ada County Sheriff's Office confirmed Tuesday.

