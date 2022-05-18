The Minidoka Health Care Foundation has awarded $6,000 in scholarships

RUPERT — The Minidoka Health Care Foundation recently awarded $6,000 in scholarship money to six individuals who are furthering their educations in a health-related field.

Tammy Hanks, executive director of the foundation said that this year the competition was really tough. The caliber of applications and the number of applicants that met criteria was exceptional.

Hanks also said that it is very encouraging to see such strong candidates interested in the health care industry that are currently in their second year of studies or beyond.

The recipients of the 2022 scholarships:

Soraya Berry (C.S.I.), $1,000.00

Mckinlee Schenk (I.S.U.), $1,000.00

Maura Merrill (I.S.U.), $1,000.00

Ashley Halbert (C.S.I.), $1,000.00

Megan Graf (B.Y.U. Idaho), $1,000.00

Madeline Garner (Weber State), $1000.00

The Minidoka Health Care Foundation along with Minidoka Memorial Hospital is extremely proud to be able to invest in the future of health care and the youth of Minidoka County through education.

