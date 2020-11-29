Ask Policeman Dan: Yielding to emergency vehicles

Q: My wife and I were headed to town when we noticed a pickup in our lane of travel with what we believe were yellow and red lights flashing. We were forced off the road by this driver, which we believed was a fireman headed to a call. What we would like to know is would we have got into trouble if the driver had crashed into us? — Scared driver

A: Most likely the answer is no unless you were failing to yield and had time to react.

Idaho code 49-625 reads: “Upon the immediate approach of an authorized emergency or police vehicle making use of an audible or visible signal, meeting the requirements of section 49-623, Idaho Code, the driver of every other vehicle shall yield the right-of-way and immediately drive to a position parallel to, and as close as possible to, the nearest edge or curb on the right side of the highway and clear of any intersection, and stop and remain in that position until the authorized emergency or police vehicle has passed, except when otherwise directed by a peace officer.”

The question that I get asked is if a fireman’s vehicle is technically an authorized emergency vehicle. The simplest answer is yes they are.