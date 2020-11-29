Ask Policeman Dan: Yielding to emergency vehicles

Q: My wife and I were headed to town when we noticed a pickup in our lane of travel with what we believe were yellow and red lights flashing. We were forced off the road by this driver, which we believed was a fireman headed to a call. What we would like to know is would we have got into trouble if the driver had crashed into us? — Scared driver
A: Most likely the answer is no unless you were failing to yield and had time to react.
Idaho code 49-625 reads: “Upon the immediate approach of an authorized emergency or police vehicle making use of an audible or visible signal, meeting the requirements of section 49-623, Idaho Code, the driver of every other vehicle shall yield the right-of-way and immediately drive to a position parallel to, and as close as possible to, the nearest edge or curb on the right side of the highway and clear of any intersection, and stop and remain in that position until the authorized emergency or police vehicle has passed, except when otherwise directed by a peace officer.”
The question that I get asked is if a fireman’s vehicle is technically an authorized emergency vehicle. The simplest answer is yes they are.
Idaho code 49-123 (C) reads: “Authorized emergency vehicle: vehicles operated by any fire department or law enforcement agency of the state of Idaho or any political subdivision of the state, ambulances, vehicles belonging to personnel of voluntary fire departments while in performance of official duties only.”
With that in mind, being authorized does not mean that all caution can be thrown out the window when these vehicles are responding to calls. Caution is still a must and must be observed as a crash involving an authorized emergency vehicle where that vehicle was the cause of the crash can lead to criminal as well as civil penalties.
Idaho code 49-625 (2) reads: “This section shall not operate to relieve the driver of an authorized emergency or police vehicle from the duty to drive with due regard for the safety of all persons using the highway.”
The goal of any driver of an emergency vehicle should be to get to the scene safely and not to create another scene that others might have to respond to as well. That would be obscene (you chuckled a bit, admit it).
Officer down
Please put these officers, killed in the line of duty, and their families in your prayers. They fought the good fight, now may they rest in peace. God bless these heroes.
- Lieutenant Marzell Brooks, Brookhaven Police, Mississippi
- Air Interdiction Agent Christopher Doyle Carney, U.S. Dept. of Homeland Security
- Police Officer Charlie Cortez, Tulalip Tribal Police, Washington
- K9 Diesel, Bartholomew County Sheriff, Indiana
- K9 Sjaak, La Vergne Police, Tennessee
- K9 Titan, Johnstown Police, Pennsylvania
Have a question for Policeman Dan? Email your questions to policemandan@cableone.net or look for Ask Policemandan on Facebook and click the like button. Mail to: Box 147, Heyburn, Idaho, 83336.
Dan Bristol is the City of Heyburn chief of police.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!