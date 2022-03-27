Ask Policeman Dan: Do I have to yield for bikes in a crosswalk?

Q: I was driving on a road with a crosswalk when a bicyclist came racing across it causing me to almost hit him. The bicyclist proceeded to tell me that I had to yield to him and a few other choice words. I wanted to tell him he was in the wrong but was not certain so I went on my way. Do I have to yield to bicyclists riding in a crosswalk? -Ryan

A: No but if you don’t you might have a new hood ornament you were not planning on having.

The law with crosswalks only mentions pedestrians and does not mention bicyclists other than signs can be put up that does not allow bicyclists to use the crosswalk. I believe that you were in the right and would not have to yield to a bicyclist as they too must follow most of the rules of the road that vehicles do.

Idaho Code 49-702 reads: “When traffic-control signals are not in place or not in operation the driver of a vehicle shall yield the right-of-way, slowing down or stopping, if need be, to yield to a pedestrian crossing the highway within a crosswalk.

“No pedestrian shall suddenly leave a curb or other place of safety and walk or run into the path of a vehicle which is so close as to constitute an immediate hazard.

“Whenever any vehicle is stopped at a marked crosswalk or at an unmarked crosswalk at an intersection to permit a pedestrian to cross the highway, the driver of any other vehicle approaching from the rear shall not overtake and pass the stopped vehicle.”

If the bicyclists had been walking his bike across the crosswalk then you could have been in the wrong but only if the pedestrian-biker had waited to cross and not suddenly darted out into the crosswalk.

Officer down

Please put these officers, killed in the line of duty, and their families in your prayers. They fought the good fight, now may they rest in peace. God bless these heroes.

Correctional Police Officer Caleb D. Ogilvie, Covington Division of Police, Virginia

Deputy Sheriff Dominique Calata, Pierce County Sheriff, Washington

Police Officer Lane Burns, Bonne Terre Police, Missouri

Sergeant Barbara Majors Fenley, Eastland County Sheriff, Texas

Have a question for Policeman Dan? Email your question(s) to askpolicemandan@gmail.com or look for Ask Policemandan on Facebook and click the like button. Dan Bristol is a retired police officer and former chief of police

