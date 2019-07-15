BURLEY — A 12-year-old Cassia County boy died Saturday after the ATV he was driving slid into a hole on a narrow trail and the machine pinned him in a marshy area northeast of Elba.
Cassia County Undersheriff George Warrell said the sheriff’s office received a 911 call at 8:47 p.m. Saturday after the boy took too long to return home and his father went to look for him.
His father went to look for the boy 15 to 20 minutes after the boy was expected to return.
Warrell said the boy had taken the ATV to move some cattle from one part of the property to another when the accident occurred.
“He’d been doing that since he was about 6 years old,” Warrell said.
The boy was traveling along a narrow trail when the ATV slid into a hole and the machine rolled on top of him, pinning him face down in a marshy area near 1418 E. 1750 S., Warrell said.
The father began CPR when he found the boy, who was pronounced dead at the scene when medical help arrived.
He was not wearing a helmet.
“This is a horrible tragedy,” Warrell said.
