WWII camp building moved to Minidoka County Historical Society Museum

Grisenti said they would like to replicate some different types of war camp buildings inside. For example, one end may have bunkbeds with a trunk at the end — like a prisoner’s barracks — and another end may replicate an administrative building.

Grisenti said the buildings did not have interior ceilings and were set on blocks or piers as a measure of security to keep prisoners from hiding in those spaces or escaping via tunnels.

“The buildings probably weren’t very warm,” he said.

During the war the German and Italian prisoners were used as labor in the fields, because so many Americans were fighting the war, he said.

“The prisoners were paid for their work,” he said and they were accompanied by guards.

After the war the buildings were scattered across the Magic Valley.

Grisenti said when Teeter built his wrecking yard the family built a house close by.

“They weren’t able to get any rest because there were people who had broken down cars needing parts at all hours of the day,” Grisenti said.