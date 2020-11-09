Watch Now: Paul congregation steps outside church walls to serve community with food pantry

PAUL — A Paul church congregation will open their doors to the community with a new food pantry to help those in need.

The pantry, which opens Thursday, will be the only one on the west side of Minidoka County.

The Pantry of Hope, inside the Hope Community Church, 25 N. Fourth St. will open its doors from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. once a week to start, but hours may be adjusted later on to better serve the community as they move forward, said volunteer Tracy Haskin.

“The mission of the church is to step outside these walls and serve the community,” Haskin said. “We thought this would be a good way to do that.”

The pantry is open to everyone in Mini-Cassia and there are no income qualifications and no one will be discriminated against, she said.

“If they need food, they won’t be turned away,” Haskin said.

The pantry has formed a partnership with the Idaho Foodbank, but will also take donations of food from citizens and businesses along with monetary donations.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, people will park their vehicles and a volunteer will come out to them get the number of people in the family and then deliver the food box to them in their vehicle.