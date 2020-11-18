Watch Now: Here’s what it looks like inside Minidoka Memorial as it fights to survive COVID-19

Rural hospitals like Minidoka Memorial still can’t rely on a steady flow of the resources they need. Most weeks, laboratory manager Bart Hanson is just trying to make sure he has enough testing kits to meet the demand of patients that need testing and keep the hospital running.

“This has been the most difficult thing I’ve ever done in the 28 years I’ve been in lab science,” Hanson said. “I have never experienced anything like this ... That’s probably one of the things I spent most of my time on — trying to figure out where we can get enough test kits to make it through another week.”

'There’s just nowhere to run'

By 3 p.m. Thursday, Murphy had just finished the bleak round robin call with health leaders from the Magic Valley and the eastern side of the state. There wasn’t much good news from anyone.

“I see us reaching a point where there is not enough capacity because we have this huge backlash against mandates … of doing some of these things that could help,” Murphy said. “We have an unwillingness of any officials anywhere, whether state or regional to really adopt mask mandates. And we’re such a mobile community...so it has to be a regional or statewide effort.”