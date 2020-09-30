Warm, dry weather increases activity from Badger Fire

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The lifted restrictions were for the Sawtooth North Zone, which includes all Sawtooth National Forest, Twin Falls BLM District and Idaho State lands north of U.S. Highway 20 to the northernmost Sawtooth National Forest boundary, and from Hill City east to Craters of the Moon National Monument Park Visitor Center.

The stage one fire restrictions that were put into effect Aug. 1, within the Raft River division of the Sawtooth National Forest in northern Utah will remain in place.

Lifting the restrictions means the public is free to build a campfire, use a charcoal barbecue, or smoke outside of designated campgrounds and recreation sites. However, fire managers would like to remind the public that the accidental start of a wildfire can still be devastating. Be alert and be aware. Follow these tips to help prevent wildfire:

• NEVER leave a campfire unattended.

• Keep water, dirt and a shovel near your fire at all times.

• Make sure your fire is dead out and cold to the touch before you leave it.

• Never use fireworks, exploding targets or tracer rounds on or near public land.