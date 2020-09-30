Warm, dry weather increases activity from Badger Fire

HANSEN — Activity on the Badger Fire has increased as warmer and dryer conditions have come to the South Hills, fire officials said Wednesday morning.
Interior pockets of the fire continue to burn, mainly in the southern half of the fire, the Great Basin Regional Incident Management Team said in its daily update. The northern half of the fire has been quiet.
Air crews sought out those hot areas Tuesday near Bear Gulch.
Firefighters on Tuesday also conducted their own burns near Magic Mountain Ski Resort, on the southwest side of the fire.
Other crews are working on repairing roads and campsites.
The fire remains 89% contained and has burned 89,847 acres.
There are 368 people working the fire Wednesday with five helicopters, three dozers and 18 engines.
Air quality in the region is expected to remain in the good category for the next three days.
The Sawtooth National Forest closure remains in effect, but is being reassessed. Hunters should stay out of the area and a temporary flight restriction remains in place.
Fire officials did remove the stage one fire restrictions effective Thursday for the Sawtooth National Forest and Bureau of Land Management land in Camas, Blaine and parts of Custer counties.
The lifted restrictions were for the Sawtooth North Zone, which includes all Sawtooth National Forest, Twin Falls BLM District and Idaho State lands north of U.S. Highway 20 to the northernmost Sawtooth National Forest boundary, and from Hill City east to Craters of the Moon National Monument Park Visitor Center.
The stage one fire restrictions that were put into effect Aug. 1, within the Raft River division of the Sawtooth National Forest in northern Utah will remain in place.
Lifting the restrictions means the public is free to build a campfire, use a charcoal barbecue, or smoke outside of designated campgrounds and recreation sites. However, fire managers would like to remind the public that the accidental start of a wildfire can still be devastating. Be alert and be aware. Follow these tips to help prevent wildfire:
• NEVER leave a campfire unattended.
• Keep water, dirt and a shovel near your fire at all times.
• Make sure your fire is dead out and cold to the touch before you leave it.
• Never use fireworks, exploding targets or tracer rounds on or near public land.
The BLM fire prevention order remains in effect for all BLM-managed lands within Idaho. This order prohibits discharging, using or possessing fireworks, discharging a firearm using incendiary, steel core or tracer ammunition, or burning, igniting or causing to burn explosive material, including exploding targets.
Source: Data from National Interagency Fire Center. Map by Times-News.
