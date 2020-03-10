Voters approve $4.39 million Cassia school supplemental levy

BURLEY — The Cassia County School District’s request for a larger supplemental levy was given a nod by voters at the election polls on Tuesday.
Voters cast 1,676 ballots in favor of the levy and 1,246 opposed.
A simple majority was required to pass.
The $4.39 million levy is $1.19 million more than the two-year levy set to expire this year.
“We are grateful to the voters and we couldn’t be more pleased,” said Jim Shank, Cassia County School District superintendent.
Shank said the approved levy means the district will have continued funding for many needs and it will allow the adoption of a new district-wide science curriculum.
The bulk of the money, $1.6 million will go towards school extracurricular activities; $750,000 for classroom supplies and $600,000 will be used to adopt the science curriculum.
The district said the increased property values in the district and a surplus for bond issue payments, means it can collect a larger tax levy without increasing tax rates.
The district has collected the supplemental levy for about 40 years.
