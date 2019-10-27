{{featured_button_text}}

MALTA — Valley Vu of Malta Cemetery District will have a permanent override levy on the Nov. 5 ballot.

An override levy for the district in the amount of $12,282.91 per year on a permanent basis beginning with FY2020 will pay the lawful expenses of the district.

The estimated annual cost to the taxpayer on the proposed levy is $20 per $100,000 of assessed property value per year.

The levy requires a supermajority of 67 % to pass.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments