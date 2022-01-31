Upper Crust Bistro closes due to rising costs and labor shortages

HEYBURN — One of Mini-Cassia’s favorite places to eat is closing its doors for good on Monday afternoon due to leasing issues, rising costs, a labor shortage and a shaky supply chain.

The Upper Crust Bistro, which is known for its variety of soups, salads, sandwiches, finger steaks and burgers, was opened in October 2007 by Brett Thomas.

Jessica Hadden and her husband Wes Hadden purchased the business in 2018.

Jessica and Wes both grew up in Mini-Cassia but had lived in Boise for several years prior to moving their family back to the area for Wes’s job.

“When we first moved here from Boise we were used to a lot of food options,” Hadden said.

Hadden said her whole family loved coming into Upper Crust when they visited Mini-Cassia.

When she heard it was for sale she immediately called her husband.

“I told him we have to buy it,” Hadden said.

The first two years went well with the Hadden’s keeping many of the menu items that were well-loved by the members of the community and adding in some of their own.

“We tried to keep the heart and soul of the menu,” she said, along with creating a separate dinner menu in the second year where guests could be seated with a menu rather than placing their order at the counter.

Juanita Sorg and her husband Gene Sorg, of Paul, don’t eat out very often but, Upper Crust was their first choice for a quick healthy meal with good service.

“Gene’s favorite was the shrimp salad. I liked the turkey-avocado sandwich,” Juanita Sorg said.

“I am saddened by the state of our country,” Sorg said. “High inflation, supplies low and no one wanting to work. I’m scared it’s only going to get worse for our young families. Upper Crust is another sad statistic. We will miss them and wish them the best.”

Sandie Davis, of Twin Falls, said when she’d travel to Mini-Cassia to the quilt shop in Rupert, she’d often stop at Upper Crust for lunch.

“We’ve just always liked their soups, hot sandwiches, finger steaks etc.,” Davis said.

While they were there, they would also pick up a few cheeses or treats from Gossner Foods, located underneath the restaurant, to take home.

Hadden said they generally keep about 15 employees on staff but at times during the pandemic, it dipped as low as five.

Hadden said the restaurant industry has been hit especially hard during the pandemic and finding employees has become an almost impossible task.

She used to be able to post an open position on Facebook and hire someone the same day.

Not anymore, she said, people don’t seem to want to work, or they want more money than the restaurant can pay.

The restaurant also closed for six weeks during the height of the pandemic.

“Nothing ever recovered from that,” Hadden said.

Food costs have continued to go up and they have experienced shortages where they couldn’t buy in bulk to save money or get items fast enough.

“Food costs are up about 30 to 33%, and sometimes we couldn’t even get meat,” Hadden said.

On average, she said, restaurants operate on about a 33% profit margin.

“We made the decision to close very recently. We tried really hard to figure out ways to make it work and troubleshoot solutions. We thought about the things that were under our control and what wasn’t under our control,” Hadden said. “It wasn’t an easy decision to come to.”

Daphane Cook, who has been a cook at the restaurant since the Haddens owned it, said she has enjoyed working there and is especially sad to see it close.

“Telling the staff was definitely emotional,” Hadden said. “And we also know the majority of customers along with their orders.”

“We do life with our customers. It’s not just about business,” she said.

She also cried many tears reading the comments on social media when she posted the closure notice.

Hadden said reopening at another location or a food truck is still on the table.

“The ideas aren’t dead yet,” she said.

