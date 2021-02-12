Twin Falls man charged with sexual exploitation of a child

RUPERT — A Twin Falls man told a Rupert Police Department undercover officer he wanted to have sex with the officer’s 13-year-old online persona, court records say.

Desmund Borzymowski, 26, is charged with felony counts of enticing a child over the internet or with another communication device and sexual exploitation of a child.

According to court records, the undercover officer posted a message on a social media platform posing as the child saying her phone was broken and she thought her parents would replace it, but she was wrong.

The officer said he got an “almost immediate” response from Borzymowski.

During the online conversation, the officer said Borzymowski asked his persona how old she was and the conversation “quickly turned sexual.”

Borzymowski asked for explicit photos of the child and sent pornography of adult women and nude images of two children under the age of 18 along with explicit photos of himself to the officer.

The officer said Borzymowski also sent messages that said he was considered a pedophile and preferred sixth grade girls, according to court documents.