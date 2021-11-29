Twin Falls man charged with rape in Minidoka County

RUPERT — A Twin Falls man is charged with rape after a Minidoka County father found the 41-year-old man in his teen daughter's room.

Jeffery Ray Few is charged with two counts of felony rape of a 16 or 17-year-old, according to court documents.

The girl told detectives the sexual encounters were consensual, but under Idaho law, a minor cannot consent to sex with an adult.

Few pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Few told police he went over to the girl’s home after she asked him to bring her a vape pen and that they were only talking.

The girl said she met Few through a friend and had befriended him on a social media app, where Few sent her “hearts and googly eyes,” according to court records. She said Few made her feel like he cared about her.

A preliminary hearing is set for Wednesday in Minidoka County magistrate court.

