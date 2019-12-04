BURLEY — A jury trial set to begin on Wednesday for a Burley man accused of multiple counts of lewd conduct with a child was postponed until a judge can determine if the man is indigent.
Antonio J. Delacruz, 20, was charged with five felony counts of lewd conduct with a child under the age of 16 in August 2018, according to court records.
A judge agreed Wednesday to vacate the trial and set a status conference for 9 a.m. Jan. 27 in Cassia County District Court.
You have free articles remaining.
According to court records, Delacruz’s attorney requested an alternate district judge to review Delacruz’s financial requests regarding him being indigent, which caused the trial delay.
The trial date was not reset.
According to police, the boy, then age 9, told officials during a child evaluation that he was about four years old the first time Delacruz raped him. Delacruz was 13-years-old at the time. The boy said the abuse continued until he was 8 years old.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.