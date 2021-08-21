Three Cassia deputies commended for saving a life while making an arrest

BURLEY — Three Cassia County Sheriff deputies received commendations for life saving measures after a California man broke a window at a pawn shop and cut an artery in his arm.

Deputies Tyler Matthews, Alex Carrasco and George Ramirez were honored for their efforts in saving the life of Francisco Manuel Pizarro Jr., 18, of Dixon, California, after they were dispatched to EZ Money Pawn & Auto by an alarm company at 1:40 a.m. on June 5.

The call turned out to be part criminal and part medical, Cassia County Sheriff George Warrell said.

Warrell said this type of commendation is fairly rare.

A deputy was able to tie a tourniquet around the man’s right arm to quell massive bleeding from his artery while restraining him, Warrell said.

“I don’t know how he survived,” Warrell said about the extensive blood loss the man experienced.