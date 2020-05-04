Seniors battle loneliness during COVID-19 pandemic

She has spent hours helping people who are not always computer savvy to navigate the Internal Revenue Service website to get their stimulus checks, helping some sign up for absentee voting ballots and in some cases, helping them file unemployment claims.

“Most of them don’t go online and it’s overwhelming to them,” Roe said.

Although the dining room closed during the stay-at-home order, the center still offers curbside meals and sends out about 240 home delivered meals a day.

The center’s staff is also calling about 1,600 seniors who visited the center in the last couple of years to make sure they are OK and ask if they need anything.

“We’re trying to make sure everyone in our area is taken care of,” she said.

The center has delivered items like toilet paper and other sundries along with food boxes made available through community donations.

“We have been working really hard these last 45 days,” Roe said.

The Twin Falls center has 18 delivery drivers and needs a couple more, but “has been very cautious” about allowing new people into the facility and the center has taken extra measures to protect both staff and clients from infection.