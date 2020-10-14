Rupert's Harvest Haunt is chock-full of Halloween events

RUPERT — The Rupert Square will be filled with spook inspired activities for 13 days this month during Harvest Haunt, which includes ghost tours of the businesses around the park, an exhibition of reptiles and spiders, a chalk the walk event, laser tag, pumpkin painting classes and a Halloween pumpkin vignette display that will be judged.

“The whole idea behind it is keeping people involved and active, especially during this time,” Rupert Mayor Mike Brown said. “These events add a lot to the city and they keep people from going stir crazy.”

Brown said the city leaders’ vision of the park renovation was to restore it as a gathering place.

“Now that we’ve got it, we’ve got to use it,” he said.

Brown said the city works with the Wilson Theatre and a committee to provide a venue for the gatherings.

“We couldn’t do any of it without these groups doing more than their fair share,” Brown said.

Harvest Haunt Committee Chairperson Lori Wilson said events will kick off at 10 a.m. Monday, when community members can begin taking their painted or decorated pumpkins to the Square to create scenes through Oct. 31.