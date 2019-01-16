PAUL — A Rupert woman won “The Whole Shebang” game and took home $100,000 from the Idaho Lottery.
On Monday, Jennifer Rodriguez stopped by the Paul Oasis Stop ‘N Go for a few items, including a single $10 scratch-off ticket for the game, according to a press release issued by the lottery.
“I didn’t think it was real. I used my phone to check the ticket,” Rodriguez said about using the Idaho Lottery’s Check-a-Ticket app. “It said to contact the Lottery. I signed the back of my ticket but was convinced the app wasn’t working properly.”
After holding off all day on Tuesday, by Wednesday morning she couldn’t contain her curiosity. She had to know is she really had a six-figure winning ticket.
The only way to do that was to take the ticket to the lottery’s office in Boise.
After showing the ticket to her supervisor at work, she went to Boise to claim the game’s last top prize of $100,000, which officially ends the game.
“This is really surreal to me,” she said as she was handed a large, oversized souvenir check. “This check will work as my ‘get off work today’ note. And I did it. I won the whole shebang!”
Rodriguez told lottery officials that she and her family were going to live life with their winnings.
Rodriguez was unavailable for comment.
For selling the winning ticket, Oasis Stop ‘N Go receives a $10,000 bonus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.