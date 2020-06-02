Rupert woman charged with kidnapping after missing teen found in California

RUPERT — A third person has been charged with kidnapping in connection with the Rupert teen who was found in California after an Amber Alert was issued in April.
Rosa Elena Alcantar-Garcia, 37, of Rupert was arraigned in Minidoka County Magistrate Court on Monday on a felony first-degree kidnapping charge and a charge of misdemeanor enticing of a child.
She was with two men, Carmelo Villanueva-Galarza, 35 and his son, Sergio Anaya Alcantar, 18, who were previously charged in the incident.
Anaya Alcantar is charged with felony rape and second-degree kidnapping, court records said.
Villanueva-Galarza was charged with second-degree kidnapping and sexual abuse of a minor under age 16. The sexual abuse charge was dismissed in magistrate court.
An Amber Alert was issued in mid-April after the 14-year-old girl’s mother told police she disappeared. The teen was found by California Highway Patrol officers hiding in a tree with Anaya Alcantar at a rest stop.
Anaya Alcantar and Villanueva-Galarza were both arrested in California and charged.
According to court records, Alcantar-Garcia was not arrested at the time due to other small children in the car.
A preliminary hearing in the case is set at 1:30 p.m. June 10 in magistrate court.
A jury trial for Villanueva-Galarza is set at 9 a.m. Oct. 14. Anaya Alcantar waived his preliminary hearing on May 27 and is set to be arraigned in district court at 11:45 a.m. June 4.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!