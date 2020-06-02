You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Rupert woman charged with kidnapping after missing teen found in California
0 comments
breaking top story

Rupert woman charged with kidnapping after missing teen found in California

{{featured_button_text}}

RUPERT — A third person has been charged with kidnapping in connection with the Rupert teen who was found in California after an Amber Alert was issued in April.

Rosa E. Alcantar-Garcia

Rosa E. Alcantar-Garcia

Rosa Elena Alcantar-Garcia, 37, of Rupert was arraigned in Minidoka County Magistrate Court on Monday on a felony first-degree kidnapping charge and a charge of misdemeanor enticing of a child.

Carmelo Villanueva Galarza

Carmelo Villanueva Galarza
Sergio Anaya Alcantar

Sergio Anaya Alcantar

She was with two men, Carmelo Villanueva-Galarza, 35 and his son, Sergio Anaya Alcantar, 18, who were previously charged in the incident.

Anaya Alcantar is charged with felony rape and second-degree kidnapping, court records said.

Villanueva-Galarza was charged with second-degree kidnapping and sexual abuse of a minor under age 16. The sexual abuse charge was dismissed in magistrate court.

An Amber Alert was issued in mid-April after the 14-year-old girl’s mother told police she disappeared. The teen was found by California Highway Patrol officers hiding in a tree with Anaya Alcantar at a rest stop.

Anaya Alcantar and Villanueva-Galarza were both arrested in California and charged.

According to court records, Alcantar-Garcia was not arrested at the time due to other small children in the car.

A preliminary hearing in the case is set at 1:30 p.m. June 10 in magistrate court.

A jury trial for Villanueva-Galarza is set at 9 a.m. Oct. 14. Anaya Alcantar waived his preliminary hearing on May 27 and is set to be arraigned in district court at 11:45 a.m. June 4.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News