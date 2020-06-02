Rupert woman charged with kidnapping after missing teen found in California

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RUPERT — A third person has been charged with kidnapping in connection with the Rupert teen who was found in California after an Amber Alert was issued in April.

Rosa Elena Alcantar-Garcia, 37, of Rupert was arraigned in Minidoka County Magistrate Court on Monday on a felony first-degree kidnapping charge and a charge of misdemeanor enticing of a child.

She was with two men, Carmelo Villanueva-Galarza, 35 and his son, Sergio Anaya Alcantar, 18, who were previously charged in the incident.

Anaya Alcantar is charged with felony rape and second-degree kidnapping, court records said.

Villanueva-Galarza was charged with second-degree kidnapping and sexual abuse of a minor under age 16. The sexual abuse charge was dismissed in magistrate court.

An Amber Alert was issued in mid-April after the 14-year-old girl’s mother told police she disappeared. The teen was found by California Highway Patrol officers hiding in a tree with Anaya Alcantar at a rest stop.

Anaya Alcantar and Villanueva-Galarza were both arrested in California and charged.

According to court records, Alcantar-Garcia was not arrested at the time due to other small children in the car.