HEYBURN — A Rupert man has been charged with lewd conduct with a child after a Heyburn woman said she caught him in the act.
Jerrold Edwin Windes, 52, arraigned Monday in Minidoka County Magistrate Court on one count of lewd conduct with a child under the age of 16, according to court documents.
The woman came into the Heyburn Police Station on July 5 with a hand-written statement saying she saw Windes inappropriately touching a 6-year-old girl on June 27.
When the woman questioned the child about Windes, the child got upset and said it was “a secret” and she couldn’t tell anyone. The child told caseworkers that Windes had touched her inappropriately “lots of times,” according to court documents.
When Windes was called to the police station for questioning, he told officers he wanted an attorney and did not answer their questions.
Windes is on the sex offender registry, according to court records.
A preliminary hearing is set in the case at 1:30 p.m. Aug. 7 in Minidoka County Magistrate Court.
