 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rupert man charged with child sexual abuse
0 comments
breaking

Rupert man charged with child sexual abuse

{{featured_button_text}}
Joel A. Medina

Joel A. Medina

 PHOTO COURTESY OF MINI-CASSIA CRIMINAL JUSTICE CENTER

RUPERT — Joel Alejandro Medina, 28, of Rupert was arrested after police said he sexually abused a child over the course of several years.

Medina is charged with lewd conduct with a child under age 16 for an incident that occurred in September 2016, child sexual abuse of a minor under age 16 for an incident in May 2018 and a March 2019 incident led to a second charge of lewd conduct with a child under age 16.

He was arraigned Monday, according to court records.

A 10-year old girl told officials that Medina sexually abused her since she was in the second grade.

Once when she told him to stop he told her “I’ll do whatever I want,” records said.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 22.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News