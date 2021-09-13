Rupert man charged with child sexual abuse

RUPERT — Joel Alejandro Medina, 28, of Rupert was arrested after police said he sexually abused a child over the course of several years.

Medina is charged with lewd conduct with a child under age 16 for an incident that occurred in September 2016, child sexual abuse of a minor under age 16 for an incident in May 2018 and a March 2019 incident led to a second charge of lewd conduct with a child under age 16.

He was arraigned Monday, according to court records.

A 10-year old girl told officials that Medina sexually abused her since she was in the second grade.

Once when she told him to stop he told her “I’ll do whatever I want,” records said.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 22.

