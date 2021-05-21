Rodriguez murder trial pauses to request police report

BURLEY — Cassia County jurors in the Gilberto Flores Rodriguez first-degree murder trial were excused on Friday while attorneys and the judge had a Zoom hearing.

Rodriguez is charged in connection with the murder of teen Regina Krieger, who disappeared from her Burley home in 1995 and was later found dead along the Snake River.

During the Friday meeting, Judge Michael Tribe asked Cassia County Prosecutor McCord Larsen to facilitate getting a copy of a Greeley, Colorado, police report to keep the trial moving forward after a motion was filed by Rodriguez’s attorney, Keith Roark.

“Is this solely for the purpose of impeachment?” Larsen asked.

Roark confirmed that it was.

At trial, impeachment is the process of attacking the accuracy of a witness’s testimony.

On Thursday, Larsen had called Idaho Department of Correction inmate Carlos Tena to testify during the trial. Tena testified that Rodriguez, whom he knew during the 1990s, had confided in him that he’d “disposed of” or killed Krieger.

He also told the court that he’d been with Rodriguez when Rodriguez committed murder by shooting a man in Greeley and another man after a fight in Ogden, Utah.