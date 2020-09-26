Retired Minidoka farmer donates building to museum, donations needed for WWII war camp building restoration

After he retired from farming he had more time to pursue restoring antique engines and equipment to working order, he said.

“John is a visionary man,” said Jim Grisenti, Minidoka County Historical Society board president.

Remsberg would also like to eventually build another display building at the front of the museum.

This summer museum officials also moved the war camp building to the museum and it is now on a foundation and the corrugated tin was removed from the outside, but there were no markings underneath, which they had hoped to find, to indicate how the building had been used.

Grisenti said non-original components like three windows and a fireplace were also removed.

Because they were not able to determine which war camp it came from they have decided to make one side a prisoner of war barracks and the other side will resemble a Japanese internment camp building to represent both types of buildings that were in the region.

Grisenti said they need about 25 to 30 sheets of ¼ inch plywood for the inside of the building and some felt and sealer to weatherize the outside for the winter.