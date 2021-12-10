Raft River murder case headed to district court

BURLEY — On Friday, three months and a day after a preliminary hearing was held, a Cassia County judge sent Jimmy Lee Murphy's murder case to district court.

Murphy is accused of killing his wife with a shotgun in Raft River in 2014.

During a preliminary hearing, a magistrate judge listens to testimony and decides if there is enough evidence to turn the case over to district court.

The order came after Cassia County Magistrate Judge Blaine Cannon re-listened to the hearing testimony and allowed additional evidence to be submitted.

Murphy is charged with first degree murder in the death of Whitney Murphy, 26, and attempted first degree murder for shooting his neighbor through a basement bedroom window.

Cannon said Whitney was found dead on the kitchen floor near the table with her purse next to her and grocery bag still clutched in her hand, which shows she was surprised by the shooter.

Cannon said Murphy had three wounds from a 12-guage shotgun and it appeared “he advanced as he shot.” The final shot was a contact wound behind her ear.

The evidence suggests that the shooter watched her come home from outside, followed her in and then shot her.

If she would have surprised a burglar, Cannon wrote, she would have been between the burglar and the door.

The home appeared to be staged to look like she had surprised a burglar because items in the home like a cabinet and dresser had been turned over for no apparent reason and a computer tower, which had the cords cut, was found near her body.

An office building on the Raft River farm, where Murphy worked and the couple lived, was also entered and ransacked, but nothing of value was taken.

Cannon said burglars often take the cords to computers because without them the item’s value is diminished.

The only confirmed item missing from the home was Murphy’s 12-guage shotgun.

Murphy had also taken out a $650,000 life insurance policy on Whitney and he told police the couple had been fighting and he had been talking with other women online. He said divorce had been brought up and he had packed clothing in his pickup.

Cannon said text messages between the couple indicated that Murphy controlled Whitney’s behavior and that while she showed affection towards Murphy, he “responded coldly or with disinterest to her affectionate texts,” Cannon wrote.

The exchanges between the couple showed “he had little affection or love for her.”

In his last text message shortly before she died, Murphy told Whitney he loved and missed her and wanted to be with her that night and couldn’t wait to see her. He also asked that she let him know when she was on her way home.

“The court considers this incriminating,” Cannon wrote, and it appears he just wanted to be close by so he could surprise her.

Murphy first told police he’d been out shooting doves earlier in the day, to explain the gun powder residue on his hands, but police found no empty shells where he said he’d been hunting.

Later, he left out the dove hunting story during a Federal Bureau of Investigation interview.

Cannon said one possible explanation for that is the story was a lie and he forgot he’d told it.

Cannon said the neighbor, Levi Bodily, was shot the same night through a window with black curtains as he and his wife lay in bed in their basement bedroom.

Murphy had previously been in the bedroom during a tornado warning and he knew the layout of the room.

“The circumstances show the action was premeditated, intentional and malicious,” Cannon said.

An arraignment hearing in district court has not been set yet.

