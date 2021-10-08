Pulling for growth: Online business moving to huge new Burley facility

Schenk also owns Brahma Lending & Leasing, which will also be in the building with Yankum Ropes.

The 17,000-square-foot building on Overland Avenue was formerly occupied by Wes’s Welding.

Yankum Ropes’ warehouse is currently a 3,000-square-foot building in Paul and sells the recovery ropes and accessories online.

A grand opening for the company’s new location and expansion is planned on Oct. 23 with free hot dogs, a tug of war contest, car show, RC track and bounce house for children, giveaways, demos and a DJ.

At the new building the company will have equipment to manufacture the rope in house and have a storefront for local customers.

“We will cut out two middlemen,” Clawson said about manufacturing the ropes locally.

“When we become a cordage company our supply issues will disappear,” Clawson said.

The company will also be able to supply the rope to other companies.

The company will have three to four employees to start the manufacturing portion of the business and they plan to expand to 15 to 20 employees. Clawson’s wife, Andrea Clawson, is credited in coming up with the company’s catchy name.