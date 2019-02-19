BURLEY — Police say a Burley man shook his 6-week-old baby, causing the infant’s brain to bleed, because the child was crying while the father played video games.
Jesse J. Luna, 25, is charged with felony counts of injury to a child and aggravated battery causing great bodily harm or disability.
Cassia Regional Hospital reported that the injured boy was brought into the emergency room Thursday “with severe head injuries,” according to court documents.
Medical staff told detectives that the infant, born on Dec. 31, had severe bleeding on the left and right sides of his brain, indicative of shaken baby syndrome.
The infant was taken by air ambulance to St. Luke’s Boise Medical Center.
Luna told detectives he was alone with the infant and an older child while the boy’s mother went to appointments.
He told officers that he was playing video games when the baby would not stop crying. He said he picked up the child and shook him. The child stopped crying and his head fell back, so Luna became scared and called the baby’s mother.
Together they decided to take the child to the emergency room.
Luna was arraigned on the charges on Friday.
A preliminary hearing in the case is set at 9 a.m. March 1 in Cassia County Magistrate Court.
What an incredible way to ruin your life. If you are to young to be a father, don't play house. Let's hope he does not get a 'suspended' 'retained jurisdiction' sentence.
