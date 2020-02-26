Police: Man held machete blade to woman's throat, pinned her face down on a couch

RUPERT — Police say a Rupert man held a machete blade to a woman’s throat and pinned her face down on a couch after she confronted him about missing prescription medication.
Tuff Joseph Robblee, 26, is charged with felony counts of aggravated assault, grand theft for possessing a stolen vehicle and misdemeanor counts of battery and possession of drug paraphernalia.
He was arraigned in Minidoka County Magistrate Court on Tuesday, according to court records.
The woman told police Monday that she had confronted Robblee about missing medication after she found him smoking some of it, according to court documents.
The woman said Robblee then pinned her to the couch face down and pushed on her back and neck, the documents say. The woman got up and went into the bedroom, where Robblee pinned her face up on the bed. When she told him she couldn’t breathe, he got off of her.
She told police Robblee then held a machete blade to her neck and told her to get down on her knees, which she refused to do. He started swinging the machete around the room and struck a new vacuum cleaner and broke the glass on a picture frame.
The woman said Robblee cut his hand on the broken glass and then put some of his blood on the screen door window before he left in a pickup, the court documents say.
You have free articles remaining.
While officers were speaking with the woman, she saw the pickup Robbley left in, which belonged to someone else.
Police interviewed the owners of the pickup, who said they often gave Robbley rides and they said they had dropped him off at the KOA near Interstate 84.
After police left the woman’s residence, they were called back to the home, where they found a red Ford sedan parked in front of the home and Robblee on the property at the home.
Officers asked Robblee why he had held a machete blade to the woman’s neck and he allegedly said he was “playing around with her,” the documents say.
Police said Robblee told them that he pinned her to the couch because she was “under a lot of stress and he wanted to help her relieve the stress.”
Robblee was charged with grand theft for the vehicle parked outside the residence. Inside the car, officers found a black handled knife in a sheaf that had blood on the handle.
A preliminary hearing in the case is set at 1:30 p.m. March 4 in magistrate court.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
MICHAEL A. JOHNSTON
Date of birth: Jan. 23, 1998
Height: 6 feet
Sex: Male
Weight: 225 pounds
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: BURGLARY, 2 counts, GRAND THEFT AID AND ABET, 2 counts, GRAND THEFT BY UNAUTHORIZED CONTROL, and PETIT THEFT
BOND: $100,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted Feb. 16.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
ASHLEY KRISTINE GEE
Date of birth: June 26, 1984
Height: 5 feet 4 inches
Sex: female
Weight: 120 pounds
Hair: Black
Eyes: Hazel
Race: White
Wanted for: PROBATION VIOLATION on the original charge of POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, a felony
BOND: No Bond
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted Feb. 16.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
JOSE L. AGUILERA-GAYTAN
a.k.a. JOSE AGUILERA-GAYTON
Date of birth: Nov. 3, 1974
Height: 5 feet 8 inches
Sex: Male
Weight: 200 pounds
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Race: Hispanic
Wanted for: LEWD CONDUCT WITH A MINOR UNDER SIXTEEN, a felony
BOND: $100,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted Feb. 9.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
ZACHARY M. FUGATE
Date of birth: August 19, 1995
Height: 5 feet 8 inches
Sex: Male
Weight: 140 pounds
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Race: Hispanic
Wanted for: PROBATION VIOATION on the original charge of POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (x2), a felony
BOND: $75,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted Jan 26.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
RICARDO REYES-ALVAREZ
Date of birth: February 7, 1984
Height: 5 feet 6 inches
Sex: Male
Weight: 230 pounds
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Race: Hispanic
Wanted for: PROBATION VIOLATION on the original charge of POSSESSION OF A STOLEN VEHICLE, a felony
BOND: No bond
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted Jan 26.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
RAYMOND ANTHONY CASTRO
Date of birth: January 14, 1996
Height: 5 feet 10 inches
Sex: Male
Weight: 225 pounds
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Race: Hispanic
Wanted for: PROBATION VIOLATION on the original charge of POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, a felony
BOND: No bond
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted Jan 19.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
TARANGO DEFORREST PADILLA
a.k.a. TRANGO DEFOREST PADILLA
Date of birth: July 2, 1973
Height: 5 feet 9 inches
Sex: Male
Weight: 220 pounds
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Race: Hispanic
Wanted for:
CRIMINAL POSSESSION OF A FINANCIAL TRANSACTION CARD, a felony
BOND: $250,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted Jan 5.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
FRANKLYN DALE JONES
Date of birth: May 2, 1976
Height: 6 feet 2 inches
Sex: Male
Weight: 180 pounds
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Hazel
Race: White
Wanted for: GRAND THEFT and/or AID AND ABET GRAND THEFT, a felony
BOND: $100,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted Dec. 29.
As of Jan. 1, 2020, Jones is no longer wanted.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
URIEL MOSQUEDA CAMACHO
Date of birth: Sept. 7, 1998
Height: 6 feet 4 inches
Sex: Male
Weight: 292 pounds
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Race: Hispanic
Wanted for:
FAILURE TO APPEAR on the original charges of DRUG TRAFFICKING MARIJUANA, POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITH INTENT TO MANUFACTURE OF DELIVER, felonies; and, POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA, PROVIDING FALSE INFORMATION TO LAW ENFORCEMENT, misdemeanors
BOND: $85,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted Dec. 22.
As of Jan. 1, 2020, Camacho is no longer wanted.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
ANGELA CHRISTINA HERGERT
a.k.a. ANGELA CHRISTINA TULLER
Date of birth: Dec. 5, 1980
Height: 5 feet 5 inches
Sex: Female
Weight: 200 pounds
Hair: Red
Eyes: Hazel
Race: White
Wanted for:
POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, a felony, and FAILURE TO APPEAR on the original charge of PROSTITUTION
BOND: $60,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted Dec. 15.
As of Jan. 1, 202, Hergert is no longer wanted.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
KAMILLE ROSE DAVIES
Date of birth: Oct. 2, 1995
Height: 5 feet 3 inches
Sex: Female
Weight: 115 pounds
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Race: White
Wanted for: PROBATION VIOLATION on the original charge of CRIMINAL POSSESSION OF A FINANCIAL TRANSACTION CARD, a felony
BOND: No Bond
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted Dec. 8.
As of Jan. 1, 2020, Davies is no longer wanted.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
WILLIAM THOMAS MCENTIRE
Date of birth: March 7, 1989
Height: 6 feet 3 inches
Sex: Male
Weight: 180 pounds
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Hazel
Race: White
Wanted for: VIOLATION OF TERMS OF PRETRIAL RELEASE on the original charge of POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE.
BOND: No Bond
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted Nov. 10.
As of Jan. 1, 2020, Mcentire is no longer wanted.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
DANA CHARLENE STRICKLAND
Date of birth: April 24, 1972
Height: 5 feet 5 inches
Sex: Female
Weight: 185 pounds
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: PROBATION VIOLATION on the original charge of AGGRAVATED BATTERY
BOND: $75,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted Oct. 27.
As of Jan. 1, 202, Strickland is no longer wanted.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
JESUS MANERJAS-CONTRERAS
Date of birth: Sept. 27, 1995
Height: 6 feet
Sex: Male
Weight: 145 pounds
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Race: Hispanic
Wanted for: Violation of terms of court compliance on the original charge of Aggravated Battery (2 counts)
BOND: $100,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted Oct. 20.
As of Jan. 1, 2020, Manerjas-Contreras is no longer wanted.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
DYLAN M. GIBSON
Date of birth: Jan. 23, 1996
Height: 6 feet 2 inches
Sex: Male
Weight: 275 pounds
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Hazel
Race: White
Wanted for: POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, and FAILURE TO APPEAR on the original charge of RESISTING AND OBSTRUCTING
BOND: $80,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted Oct. 6.
As of Jan. 1, 2020, Gibson is no longer wanted.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
JORGE E. CARRILLO-CORONADO
Date of birth: Aug. 30, 1984
Height: 5 feet 8 inches
Sex: Male
Weight: 180 pounds
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Race: Hispanic
Wanted for: POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA, RESISTING OR OBSTRUCTING AN OFFICER, and DRIVING WITHOUT PRIVILEGES
BOND: $25,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted Sept. 29.
As of Jan. 1, 2020, Carrillo-Coronado is no longer wanted.