Police: Man held machete blade to woman's throat, pinned her face down on a couch

RUPERT — Police say a Rupert man held a machete blade to a woman’s throat and pinned her face down on a couch after she confronted him about missing prescription medication.

Tuff Joseph Robblee, 26, is charged with felony counts of aggravated assault, grand theft for possessing a stolen vehicle and misdemeanor counts of battery and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was arraigned in Minidoka County Magistrate Court on Tuesday, according to court records.

The woman told police Monday that she had confronted Robblee about missing medication after she found him smoking some of it, according to court documents.

The woman said Robblee then pinned her to the couch face down and pushed on her back and neck, the documents say. The woman got up and went into the bedroom, where Robblee pinned her face up on the bed. When she told him she couldn’t breathe, he got off of her.

She told police Robblee then held a machete blade to her neck and told her to get down on her knees, which she refused to do. He started swinging the machete around the room and struck a new vacuum cleaner and broke the glass on a picture frame.