Police: Man charged with murder of his wife took out life insurance and staged a robbery

According to court documents, when officers arrived after the shooting, it appeared that Whitney had been the victim of a home robbery where she caught the perpetrator and was killed.

Murphy told police he came home that night to find his wife murdered and claimed he had been out washing his truck and checking sprinkler pivots on instructions from his boss to “water the farm” that day. His boss denied giving those orders, police said.

Investigators said nothing was taken from the home, including a portable safe containing $30,000, Whitney’s purse, firearms and other valuables. The only thing missing was Murphy’s shotgun, which was the suspected murder weapon.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The insurance company that issued the life insurance policy on Whitney denied Murphy’s claim after her death, and he then refused to pay for her funeral, police said.

Police said only a few people knew the layout of the neighbor’s home or would have known where to shoot at an occupant in the basement bedroom. Everyone who did, police said, had witnesses or facts that proved where they were that night — except for Murphy.