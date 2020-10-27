 Skip to main content
Police: Malta man slashed man with knife at birthday party charged with attempted murder
Nolverto Jorge Casas-Ingas

 Laurie Welch

MALTA — A Malta man is charged with felony attempted murder after police said he stabbed and slashed another man at least nine times with a large stainless steel knife during a fight at a birthday party.

Nolverto Jorge Casas-Ingas, 23, was arraigned on the charge in Cassia County magistrate court on Monday.

Cassia County Sheriff's Office deputies said Casas-Ingas was involved in an altercation Saturday, where police were called to 2550 E. 325 S. in Cassia County because someone had been stabbed.

The man who was stabbed told officers that Casas-Ingas attacked him with a large grey stainless steel kitchen knife that was found at the scene.

The injured man had nine lacerations and one puncture wound.

A warrant was issued for Casas-Ingas.

Officers said Casas-Ingas told them that he had been in a fight with the man and he had grabbed a kitchen knife during the fight, court records said

A preliminary hearing in the case is set at 9 a.m. Nov. 6 in Cassia County magistrate court.

