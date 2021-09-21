Police: Burley woman tried to kill husband by putting trash bag over his head

Due to the combination of the paralysis, the blanket being tucked tightly around him and Hope holding him down, he began fighting for his life, court records said.

He told police he struggled as he became deprived of oxygen but was able to tear a small hole in the bag and take a breath.

Hope then repositioned and tightened the bag and he again began to fight to breathe, police said.

The man was able to dig his feet into the footrest of the recliner and push back in an attempt to free himself from his wife and the bag, he told police. The chair broke and he rolled out of it and onto the floor. Hope was standing on his left side. She grabbed the bag and two black tie-down straps that were next to the chair and left the room, court records said.

The man called his sister and told her what had happened and his sister called 911.

When an officer recited Miranda rights to Hope, she would not answer him, police said. She said she wanted to go to the hospital but officers placed her in handcuffs before she was taken to jail.

Officers asked Hope where the garbage bag was and she told them to check the garbage cans, court records said.