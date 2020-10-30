 Skip to main content
Pedestrian hit in Burley crosswalk; driver cited
breaking

Pedestrian hit in Burley crosswalk; driver cited

Emergency ambulance crash

BURLEY — An Oregon woman was hit by a vehicle at the intersection of 14th Street and Overland Avenue on Thursday.

The 66-year-old woman was struck by the vehicle as she crossed Overland Avenue in the crosswalk at 5:08 p.m., according to the Cassia County Sheriff’s Office police blotter and report on the incident.

Kendra Jean Phillips, 29, of Burley, was cited for failure to yield to a pedestrian in the crosswalk.

When officers arrived, the pedestrian was lying on the road and Phillips was “visibly upset," the report said.

The woman was taken by ambulance to Cassia Regional Hospital.

Cassia Regional Hospital spokesperson Stephanie Curtis said on Friday that the woman was treated and released from the hospital.

Phillips told deputies that she was at the light heading east on 14th Street. When the light turned green, she turned south onto Overland Avenue and hit the woman in the crosswalk.

