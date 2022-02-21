Paul Mayor Bruce Hossfeld remembered for his adventurous spirit and love for his city

PAUL — Family members and colleagues of Mayor Bruce Hossfeld remember him as a soft-spoken man who loved adventure and the city he served.

Hossfeld, 70, died Feb. 14 from a heart attack.

“He was so proud of the city,” his wife, Connie Hossfeld, said.

Hossfeld served as a Paul City Council member for 14 years and as the city’s mayor for the past six years.

Paul City Council President Bob Dempsay said Hossfeld was a good and fair council member.

“We were blessed to have like-minded people on the council and there was not a lot of controversy and very few disagreements” Dempsay said.

As mayor, he said, Hossfeld cared about the City Council, the city and its employees.

“He kept us informed and managed the city well. Everyone in the city was important to him and everyone liked him,” Dempsay said.

Dempsay said Bruce also played a role in the development of the Paul Community Park and he served on the Paul Palooza committee for many years.

Paul Council member Brooks Corbridge said Bruce and Connie Hossfeld were his neighbors before Corbridge ran for office.

“He encouraged me to run for City Council,”Corbridge said.

“He was an all-around good guy and he got along with everyone,” he said.

After his retirement, Corbridge said, Hossfeld became even more involved in politics and served on several committees.

“I love Bruce and Connie, they are just great people,” he said.

Connie said Bruce enjoyed going for rides on their side-by-side, sports and politics.

He ran for City Council, she said, because he wanted to be a part of city government.

“He was passionate about the city,” she said. “And he really loved the park and was so proud of the playground and splash park.”

Connie and Bruce’s 46th anniversary was Monday.

“We did a lot of fun things together like taking vacations or just going for a drive to the mountains or driving around and having ice cream,” she said.

Hossfeld also enjoyed hunting deer and elk with their son, Shane Hossfeld, of Kuna, she said.

“He cherished those times,” she said.

Bruce and Connie’s daughter, Heidi Lloyd, of Oakley, said her father was always ready for adventure and he never spoke harshly about anyone.

The family is extremely close and they share many good memories, she said.

She’ll miss her dad’s laugh the most, she said.

“He was the perfect father,” she said. “He never got mad at us. He was always soft-spoken and always up for a challenge.”

If there was an opportunity to spend time outdoors, she said, he’d always take it.

“We’d go camping all the time in the summer,” she said.

Two weeks ago, Bruce Hossfeld went bowling with Heidi’s family and played arcade games with his grandchildren.

Heidi recalls her dad attempting to ride her son Logan Lloyd’s hoverboard with the aid of a walker and another time he rode the bumper boats with him.

“He was a kid at heart,” Heidi said.

Growing up, she said, her father took her white water rafting and kayaking and stood beside her when she was anxious about trying new things.

For Hossfeld’s family, friends and the residents of Paul his enthusiasm for life and his passion for the city will not be forgotten.

Memorial services were held on Friday.

Donations in Bruce's honor can be made to West End Fire Department, P.O. Box 94, Paul, ID, 83347, or the Paul Community Park c/o City of Paul, P.O. Box 190, Paul, ID, 83347.

