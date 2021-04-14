Paul LDS church holds food drive for pantry

PAUL — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Paul ward helped fill the Hope Community Food Pantry shelves — after a recent food drive.

Bags and bags of food were delivered to the pantry, 25 N. 4th Street, behind the Becky Ann Café, that helps feed the hungry in Mini-Cassia.

Bishop Brent Browning of the Paul ward contacted the pantry months ago offering to hold a food drive to help supply non-perishable food to the community.

“This pantry is a community project,” Tracy Haskin, co-coordinator for the pantry said. “And we are blessed to have such great support from this fabulous community.”

Haskin told church volunteers delivering the food that families who need food can stop by the pantry and get groceries at no cost. Some families and especially children in the community do not always know where their next meal is coming from.

The pantry opened its doors in November 2020 and since then the pantry has served more than 250 struggling families across Mini-Cassia.

They have received tremendous support and donations from businesses such as Bare Beans, High Desert Milk, Swensens Market, Delish Potatoes, Dot Foods, Dairy West, Hauns Hardware and Barclay Truck Rebuilders, among others.