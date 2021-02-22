Paul first graders tackle podcasts

“She is so creative,” Paul Elementary School Principal Ellen Austin said of Lee. “She’s always looking for that new thing that will engage her students in learning. She’s a self-starter and forward thinker and she always looks at things differently.”

Austin said Lee approached her with the idea, which is a project that is more typical for older students, and said it was an excellent opportunity for her students to use the skills, like writing and speaking — in a new format.

Austin immediately agreed.

“I just asked her if she had everything she needed,” Austin said.

Lee records the podcast, edits the clips and then posts it to Spotify. She also sends links that can be shared out to parents.

Each week, she said, the project was amped up a little bit.

Kent Kidd, who is Lee’s father, was also a guest, and during the interview one of the questions he was asked was how he grew his handlebar mustache.

“I said I just quit shaving three years ago,” he said.

Kidd said the podcast is great.

“Using technology in the classrooms is the future,” he said. “And kids aren’t scared of it.”