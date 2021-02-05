Parents outside Burley worry schedule shift will limit access to tech center

The tech center, which is part of the district, offers programs like computer aided design, game and app programming, health professions, residential construction, welding and mechanics to high school students. They can earn dual credits for college in the classes.

“We need to make choices that benefit the entire district, not just those schools that are close to Burley,” Hall said.

Hall said her son goes to the tech center twice a week for half a day and eats his lunch on those days on the bus as he travels back to his school.

The distance between Burley and Malta, where Raft River schools are, is about 35 miles, which takes approximately 40 minutes to drive one way.

If tech center classes are held every day, her son would not be able to take them because the time investment would infringe on the time he needs for core classes, she said.

“I don’t see any advantages at all for the outlying schools,” Hall said.

The tech center is supported by the taxpayers from across the district, she said.

“The other side needs to be represented in this,” Hall said.

Shank said the district does not intend to deny access to the tech center to any student.