OVAC continues raising funds for ceiling repairs at Howells Opera House

OAKLEY — The Oakley Valley Arts Council has raised $60,000 through grants and donations to repair Howells Opera House’s sagging ceiling.

“People in the community have really stepped up to help,” OVAC board member Jan Davis said.

OVAC is a nonprofit organization.

But, officials fear more money will be needed to make the repairs, Davis said.

OVAC temporarily closed the theater due to safety concerns in November after one of the youth actors pointed out how the ceiling was sagging.

“The price of the repairs just keeps going up and we are pretty sure we are going to need more funding,” Davis said. “We are trying to remain upbeat.”

The group received a matching grant for $12,000 from the Idaho Heritage Trust and $2,500 from Idaho Power. They also have submitted a couple of other grant applications, but they have not heard yet whether they will receive funds from them.

Structural engineers and contractors have looked at the ceiling and the organization is also working with an historical architect.

A construction crew will need to remove the roof, rafters, trusses and insulation and install new trusses then attach the original ceiling to them and insulate, Davis said.

The 1907 curved tin ceiling will need to be propped up to preserve it while the repairs are made.

“It is going to be a big project,” Davis said.

The decorative ceiling provides great acoustics for the theater.

The next step of the project will be the historical architect drafting the plans and then the group will need to get a contractor to commit to the project.

“A lot of the contractors are really busy right now and getting supplies are still a problem,” Davis said.

Davis said the board has learned that the trusses were repaired back in the 1980s.

“Old buildings need continual maintenance,” Davis said. “Some people may wonder if it’s worth it but it is part of Oakley’s history.”

OVAC board member John Paskett, who has been very active at the playhouse, said the board has been discussing having a production this summer at an open-air venue or at the grade school.

“This really just stopped us in our tracks,” Davis said about having to halt all productions.

Paskett said the theater is important to the community because of its historical significance but also because of how it brings the wider community together.

During productions, he said, they often have people visiting from California and Utah. A Gooding senior citizen group often takes a bus to Oakley to catch the plays.

“We really miss having the productions quite a bit,” he said.

Donations can be mailed to: Oakley Valley Arts Council, PO Box 176, Oakley, ID, 83346.

People may donate through GoFundMe at gofund.me/611991c7.

