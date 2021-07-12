Oakley's pride and sense of community on display during Pioneer Days

OAKLEY — Oakley pioneer heritage and small-town pride will be on display during the town’s Pioneer Days celebration, which starts Friday with one of the newest events — a Bump N’ Rub race.

“It’s a derby race where people bring four-cylinder cars and race against each other,” said Isaac Brown, a member of the Oakley Vigilantes who is helping to organize the event.

Pioneer Day celebrates the arrival of the first members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, known as Mormon pioneers, to the Salt Lake Valley on July 24, 1847. The day is a state holiday in Utah with an associated celebration, including a parade known as Days of ’47.

The Oakley Pioneer Days’ Bump N’ Rub name pretty much sums up what occurs during the race — and paint is usually not spared.

Brown competed in the race for three years.

“It was a blast. I would get a lot of anxiety for months leading up to it, but once it was time to go, I wouldn’t think of anything else,” Brown said.

Anyone ages 18 and over with a car to spare can enter, he said, although there is a limit on the number of entries each year.