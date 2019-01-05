OAKLEY — An Oakley teacher has once again advanced as an Idaho state winner in a Samsung Solve for Tomorrow contest.
Lisa Hitt, a math teacher at Oakley High School, has been named the Idaho state winner in the contest for her proposed plan to mitigate e-cigarette and vaping use.
She was selected as a state winner in a similar contest several weeks ago hosted by Samsung Solve for Tomorrow for a project she submitted that used her Algebra II students to address Oakley Dam flood prevention and preparation, Hitt said in a previous interview with the Times-News.
The Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Contest encourages teachers and students to solve real-world issues in their community using classroom skills in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM), according to a press release.
In addressing the problem of vaping, Oakley high school students instructed by Hitt proposed a 3D working model of a lung that students can actually breathe into and experience what it feels like to have various lung diseases. Students said if students can have a hands-on experience, it will make much more of an impact towards preventing e-cigarette use in the community.
Oakley High School is among the nation’s 50 state winners (representing all 50 states) and will receive $20,000 in technology for its achievement. The school will also receive a Samsung video kit to create and submit a three-minute video that showcases their project development and how it addresses the issue, in the quest to advance to the next phase of the contest and win additional prizes and educational opportunities.
“The scale and importance of the issues addressed in this year’s contest reflect how students are taking responsibility for their role as change agents for the future,” said Ann Woo, senior director of corporate citizenship, Samsung Electronics America. “These state winners and trailblazing teachers and students are taking action to create tangible solutions and promote positive change. Samsung is proud to support their vision for a brighter future and looks forward to seeing how they will use imagination and creativity with complex technologies such as VR and 3D printing to bring these projects to life.”
Ten national finalists will be selected to attend a Pitch Event in the spring where they will present their project to a panel of judges. For achieving national finalist status, seven schools will receive a $50,000 Samsung technology package. The other three will progress to the national winner stage.
Three national winners will be selected as being eligible for the grand prize, and each will receive a $100,000 Samsung technology package.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.