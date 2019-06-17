BURLEY — An Oakley man is accused of sexually abusing a child multiple times in 2013.
Randy Eldun Arterburn, 65, is charged with lewd conduct with a child under the age of 16, battery with the intent to commit a serious felony and forcible penetration by use of a foreign object.
A woman met with Cassia County Sheriff’s detectives after she said the girl, now 12, hid behind her in a store when they ran into Arterburn.
Later she asked the girl what was wrong and the girl told her Arterburn had abused her three or four times while he babysat her and her siblings.
In 2017, the girl was interviewed at the Twin Falls Children at Risk Evaluation Services. Arterburn was called to the sheriff’s office for questioning in April 2017, but he asked for a lawyer instead.
The charges were filed on June 4. A preliminary hearing is set for Thursday in Cassia County Magistrate Court.
