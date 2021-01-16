Oakley High School recognized for STEM skills

OAKLEY — Oakley High School was named one of 75 semifinalists in the 11th annual $2 million Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Contest.
The nationwide competition challenges 6-12 grade students and their teachers to creatively use STEM skill to address a challenge in their community.
As a semifinalist, Oakley High School Teacher Lisa Hitt and her students will receive $15,000 that can be redeemed on DonorsChoose.org, which is a nonprofit organization that facilitates direct donations to public school classroom projects, as well as a Samsung Galaxy Note20 to execute their project this school year.
The local issue they chose: Support animals for people with vision impairments can be cost prohibitive and require a lot of care.
The students propose to create a device for people with vision impairment that uses sonar technology to determine the distance of a given object and alert users.
“Students and teachers across the country, regardless of classroom format, are rising to the occasion to creatively use STEM to address some of the greatest issues impacting their generation, from social justice, to pandemic-related solutions,” Senior Director of Corporate Citizenship at Samsung Electronics America Ann Woo said. “These students are facing unchartered challenges with stoic determination and using creative problem-solving skills to succeed. We are proud to unveil the schools in this year’s Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Contest and look forward to seeing their proposed solutions and innovations come to life.”