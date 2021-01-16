Oakley High School recognized for STEM skills

OAKLEY — Oakley High School was named one of 75 semifinalists in the 11th annual $2 million Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Contest.

The nationwide competition challenges 6-12 grade students and their teachers to creatively use STEM skill to address a challenge in their community.

As a semifinalist, Oakley High School Teacher Lisa Hitt and her students will receive $15,000 that can be redeemed on DonorsChoose.org, which is a nonprofit organization that facilitates direct donations to public school classroom projects, as well as a Samsung Galaxy Note20 to execute their project this school year.

The local issue they chose: Support animals for people with vision impairments can be cost prohibitive and require a lot of care.

The students propose to create a device for people with vision impairment that uses sonar technology to determine the distance of a given object and alert users.