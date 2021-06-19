Oakley class earns national award

OAKLEY — A project to help blind people won a national award and $15,000 in equipment for a class at Oakley High School.

Teacher Lisa Hitt was awarded $15,000 worth of Samsung technology and other materials for the school, funded by Samsung via DonorsChoose as part of the Solve for Tomorrow contest.

This is the second time Hitt and her students have been national Samsung winners.

Students Colton Doto, Jace Robinson and Leo Magana submitted the idea of a device to aid those who are sight impaired or blind. This specific item would have motion sensors attached to a walking stick to enhance navigation when walking. Students spoke with a blind student in another state to understand the challenges of an unseen world.

“Our students have worked extremely hard and have been guided, very well, under the direction of Mrs. Hitt," Principal Ryun Payne said. "The money will help the students achieve more and will help them get closer to reaching their academic goals.”

“I am always amazed by what students can do and they continue to demonstrate that they are far and above capable of anything,” Hitt said.