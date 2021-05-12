New principal hired for Cassia High School

BURLEY — A former teacher at Cassia High School was hired as the school’s new principal.

Cassia County School District hired Jeanne Allen to replace the school’s departing principal, Todd Shumway, who was hired as the Bruneau-Grandview school district’s superintendent, according to a district statement press release.

Cassia High School, the district’s alternative high school, is in Burley and serves the district’s five junior/senior high schools for grades 7-12.

Allen has worked for the district or 24 years. She started her teaching career as a social studies teacher at Raft River High School. She was at Cassia High School for 18 years.

Since 2008 she has worked as the district social studies content specialist and worked with all the secondary social studies teachers.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

For the past four years, Allen also worked with federal programs, focusing on migrant, English language learning and homeless students.

She received degrees from the College of Southern Idaho, Idaho State University and Western Governor’s University.

Allen said she’s ready for a challenge and to come back to Cassia High School.