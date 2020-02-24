New owners bring changes to only convenience store in Oakley

New menu items include hand-pressed hamburgers, pizza and a popular $5 lunch special with items like lasagna or street tacos.

“We have our lunch bunch (that) come in here to make memories and have a good time,” Pollard said.

Two of the most popular food items are the burgers and pizza, store manager Amber Sherfey said.

“Everything is fresh,” Pollard said.

They serve breakfast with items like biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs and thick-sliced bacon or breakfast burritos and they are also open for dinner. The store hours are 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

“I love the changes,” Sherfey said. “While I was training at the Burley store, Jason sketched out his ideas for the new store and they just made so much sense.”

The dining area is now more convenient for employees and for customers, she said.

“I love watching customers walk in,” said Sherfey, who has worked at the store for 20 years and lives in Oakley. “There were a lot of changes that happened in three days.”