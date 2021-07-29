New Minidoka sheriff sworn-in to duty

RUPERT — The Minidoka County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy David Curt Pinther was sworn in as the new Minidoka County Sheriff on Thursday in front of a crowd of his supporters.
Pinther is taking over a sheriff's office that's already in a good place, he said.
“We’re not going to be changing things,” he said. “It’s not broken.”
Commissioner Kent McClellan said he’s known Pinther for many years.
“I’ve watched how you operate and you’re right, it’s not broken," McClellan said. "I applaud you for what you’ve done."
Pinther, 61, was the only candidate for the appointed position that was submitted to the commissioners by the Minidoka County Republican Central Committee.
The Minidoka County commissioners interviewed Pinther before voting to appoint him.
Commissioner Wayne Schenk asked him to outline the department’s strengths and weaknesses.
“I’m an old dog,” Pinther said about his personal weakness. He said he also loves the younger department members and is finding out they are “very smart.”
He also said his office will welcome suggestions from department members and from the public.
The strength of the department is staff and how they have all bought into providing customer service to the public.
“Our job is to serve and protect, and at the end of the day all our officers provide customer service,” Pinther said.
Pinther attended Rick’s College and received an associate’s degree in law enforcement from the College of Southern Idaho in 1989. He received training Peace Officers and Standards Patrol Academy and Idaho State Police Advanced Training Academy along with training at the FBI Law Enforcement Executive Command College.
He worked for the Idaho State Police, as a bailiff for Minidoka County and as chief deputy under Sheriff Eric Snarr, who is retiring at the end of the month.
He also owned The Trading Post in Rupert for 15 years.
His term will take effect Aug. 1.
He will hold the appointment until the next election.
Pinther also ran for sheriff as an independent candidate in 2004 in Minidoka County against Kevin Halverson and Paul Fries.
He told the commissioners when his appointment expires that he intends to run for the office in 2022 as a Republican candidate.
Pinther wiped his eyes after making his way through the well-wishers afterward, which included some of his children on FaceTime.
“Seeing all this support makes it easier,” he said.
Snarr announced that Minidoka County Sheriff Capt. Dan Kindig will be promoted to his vacated position as chief deputy.
“Dave is an honorable man,” Kindig said after the ceremony. “That’s the reason I accepted the position.”
Pinther said Kindig “knows all the ins and outs” of the job and the department.
Pinther said the department’s command staff is what makes the sheriff look good.