New Minidoka sheriff sworn-in to duty

The strength of the department is staff and how they have all bought into providing customer service to the public.

“Our job is to serve and protect, and at the end of the day all our officers provide customer service,” Pinther said.

Pinther attended Rick’s College and received an associate’s degree in law enforcement from the College of Southern Idaho in 1989. He received training Peace Officers and Standards Patrol Academy and Idaho State Police Advanced Training Academy along with training at the FBI Law Enforcement Executive Command College.

He worked for the Idaho State Police, as a bailiff for Minidoka County and as chief deputy under Sheriff Eric Snarr, who is retiring at the end of the month.

He also owned The Trading Post in Rupert for 15 years.

His term will take effect Aug. 1.

He will hold the appointment until the next election.

Pinther also ran for sheriff as an independent candidate in 2004 in Minidoka County against Kevin Halverson and Paul Fries.

He told the commissioners when his appointment expires that he intends to run for the office in 2022 as a Republican candidate.