New legislation will limit eligibility for county indigent medical claims

RUPERT — Some residents who need help to pay medical bills across the state will no longer get help from the their counties when new legislation takes effect.

Anyone who is eligible for Medicaid or insurance through the state’s insurance exchange will no longer be eligible for county assistance through the indigent program and the state catastrophic health care fund.

“The Legislature decided the state of Idaho will be ruled by personal responsibility,” Minidoka County Commissioner Wayne Schenk said.

The law will take effect July 1 but counties will begin implementing the changes in 2022 and fully in 2023.

The county medical indigent program currently operates as a loan for people who are unable to pay their medical bills up to $11,000, according to Susan Keck, who facilitates the indigent claims for Cassia County. The cap amount is the same for every county.

The amount of the remaining bills over the county’s cap amount is then sent on for approval through the state’s catastrophic health care fund.

Applicants set up payment plans to repay the money. If the money is not repaid the county can issue a lien on the person’s property. But this will now change under the new law.