New COVID-19 cases prompt Minico High to change graduation plans

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

RUPERT — After announcing it would hold an in-person graduation ceremony, Minico High School is changing its plans after additional COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the area.

Minidoka County School District officials said Thursday they are working on an alternate Minico High School graduation plan that will still take place on May 21 at the school campus.

Minidoka County had one new case announced Tuesday and another on Wednesday, bringing the total to 10 confirmed cases in the county and three probably cases, according to the South Central Public Health District. Ten of those 13 cases are believed to have recovered.

A school district press release said the original plan was to hold a group graduation ceremony for the 190 graduates at the school along with their parents following strict social distancing guidelines, even though the original plan did not follow the governor’s guidelines that public gathering should not include more than 10 people.

“Having shared this rationale for our original plan for May 21, we recognize that recent news of new cases of COVID-19 in Minidoka County would not allow us to continue to move forward as planned,” the release said. “We are working on an alternate plan that will still take place on May 21 on the Minico High School campus.”